High Peak buildings to open and offer free warm spaces this winter

The Welcoming Spaces initiative has been set up by High Peak Borough Councillor Fiona Sloman and aims to provide everyone with a nearby space where they will be welcomed and be able to feel warm without using their heating at home.

Councillor Sloman said: “We are in the middle of an energy crisis, prices keep going up and people are scared.

“People are refusing to put their heating on because they can’t afford the bills and that is so wrong so something needs to be done.”

Cllr Fiona Sloman with volunteer Mary Webb and church leader Jon Parsons in The Source

She says she came up with the idea a few weeks ago after seeing similar projects be set up across the country.

“The aim is to open up as many community buildings and churches as possible across the borough.

“We want to get as many groups and organisations on board so people don’t have to travel to use a welcoming space as there will be enough to be within walking distance for everyone.”

Four venues have already signed up including St Nicholas’ Church in Fairfield, The Source Cafe, The Hoffamn Club in Harpur Hill and the Pavilion Gardens.

Cllr Sloman said: “Because this is so important we are working across all political parties to get Welcoming Spaces open in all wards as we don’t want anyone to be sat feeling cold.”

Cllr Sloman has previously given her councillor’s fund budget to the Residents of Fairfield Association to help people pay their bills.

Now she fears more people will be struggling in the coming months.

She says the government cap on bills is a temporary fix but people will still go cold this winter which is wrong.

Cllr Sloman is now looking at getting some grants to help the buildings who will be welcoming those in out of the cold to help with their bills.

She said: “We want to create spaces where people can just go, they don’t need to buy a drink or spend any money, they can just be there and stay warm.”

All venues which sign up to the Welcoming Spaces will be listed on High Peak Borough Council's website and anyone interested in joining should contact Cllr Sloman via email on [email protected]

