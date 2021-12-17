High Peak boxing star Jack Massey brings joy to former trainer

Jack Massey with John Taylor

The boxer became the new IBO world cruiserweight champion at the end of November after first taking up the sport at Buxton Amateur Boxing Club (ABC).

And last week, Jack paid tribute to where his career began after paying a visit to one of the founders of Buxton ABC, John Taylor.

John helped set up the club after spending several years travelling to Bredbury and Romiley ABC with his youngest son Shaun, who had developed a keen interest in the sport.

Having boxed in his youth, and with his boxing knowledge, John then decided to qualify as a boxing coach, going on to become head coach at Buxton ABC.

Over the years, John trained lots of young boxers, including Ciaran Broomhead, who was mentored by John and now leads the coaching team at Buxton ABC.

Now 91, John is now living at Whitestones in Chapel, and was thrilled when Jack Massey popped in to see him last week.

Sadly, due to John’s dementia, he has forgotten many things in his life, but seeing Jack brought back a lot of memories for him and John spent time talking to him about his own boxing days and his involvement in the sport.