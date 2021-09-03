High Peak bowling club on lookout for new members after green renovation

Chapel-en-le-Frith Bowling Club received a grant of £10,608 from Tarmac’s Landfill Communities Fund, which has enabled the club to significantly improve the quality of the green and the facilities.

The project comprised four parts: renovation of the canopy which is attached to the club hut and provides cover for spectators and players; the installation of new LED floodlights; improvements to the path surrounding the green; and the purchase of a turf aerator machine to enhance the quality of the fine turf on the bowling green.

Chris Jackson from the club said: “Thanks to the generous grant from Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund and the hard work of club members, we have been able to make long needed improvements to the club facilities which will benefit bowlers at Chapel for generations to come.

Left to right: Jim Hearson (chairman, Chapel-en-le-Frith Bowling Club), Chris Jackson (treasurer), Ron Redford (secretary), Pete Clark (quality manager, Tarmac Tunstead) Barry Fletcher (Bowling Club member)

“We are keen to promote the appeal of bowling to the local community. We recently ran a competition with local pubs which brought 40 new bowlers on to the green and resulted in 15 new members.”

And Pete Clark, quality manager at Tarmac’s nearby Tunstead Lime Plant added: “I am really pleased I have been able to come along and see how the grant has been used.

It has clearly made a big difference to the experience for bowlers and spectators alike and it’s great to hear that new members are coming forward to give bowling a go.”