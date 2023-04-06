The five year plan which runs from 2022 to 2027 was approved this year and identifies the council's vision, key priorities for growth and action plan for tourism delivery in High Peak over the next five years.

The aim is to establish the High Peak as a ’coherent, connected destination within the iconic brand of the Peak District’.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “Tourism is such an important part of our local economy as our fantastic local independent leisure and hospitality businesses can testify.

New tourism strategy aims to get people travelling to the beautiful Peak District. Pic Jason Chadwick

“Attracting tourists and day visitors is also key to boosting our local shops and other businesses.

“We at the council want to shout more loudly and proudly about the High Peak, our towns and villages and its myriad attractions to both support our businesses and to make our borough a destination of choice for people looking to spend leisure time in the UK.”

The High Peak typically attracts around five million visitors each year and the new report issued by the council states that tourism is a significant economic sector employing over 3,700 people or around 13 per cent of all jobs in the borough.

The 28-page tourism strategy says visitors spend almost £300million, with around half of that on shopping, and food and drink - supporting facilities and services also used by residents.

Five-year plan to get more people visiting the High Peak. Pic Jason Chadwick

Councillor Greenhalgh said: “The High Peak is rightly famous for its outstanding natural beauty, the Peak District National Park and the Blue John stone that’s only found in the caves of the Hope Valley. But there’s so much more to enjoy – from Buxton’s iconic Georgian Crescent , which boasts the only natural thermal spa in the north of the country, and Glossop’s emerging creative industries and food and drink scene, to the picturesque towns and villages and the wide range of outdoor pursuits on offer.

“This strategy sets out our plans for achieving that and extending our warm, friendly and welcoming High Peak hospitality to an ever increasing number of visitors.

The new strategy has been developed with engagement from a wide range of public, private and third sector stakeholders to set out a refreshed vision for driving sustainable, innovative, resilient and inclusive sector recovery and growth. It will help the Council to capture new markets, using the area's cultural and natural assets to fuel growth and capitalise on the staycations and people's desire to escape to "the great outdoors".

The four key priorities identified for growth in the strategy are:

The High Peak will become a destination area in the next five years says High Peak Borough Council. Pic jason chadwick

Towns & Villages - creating destination hubs and reasons to linger.

Cycling & Walking - developing routes, trails, packages and events.

Creators & Makers - supporting events, workshops, courses and opportunities to buy.

Accommodation - extending the range and type.

As the country comes out of two years worth of lockdowns where foreign travel was not allowed and people explored destinations closer to home, High Peak Borough Council wants to build on that and keep people coming to the area.

However, the new report states in the borough there is a lack of stand-out destinations and attractions are largely outdoor and bad weather impacts visitation.

So working on what the area has to offer the council’s plan is to focus on Buxton as a gateway to the Peak District. Castleton and Glossop will become a gateway to Dark Peak, New Mills/Hayfield being the gateway to Kinder Scout, Whaley Bridge will take on the title as gateway to Goyt Valley and support will be given to develop tourism-focused services in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

the council is looking at ways to increase tourism to the High Peak. Pic Jason chadwick

Looking at the plans for cycling and walking the council want to spend the next four years developing routes and trails from gateway towns and villages which link up current routes to create loops and connections – such as the 86km ‘White Peak Loop’ being developed by Derbyshire County Council. Commission annual signature walking and cycling events and create a reputation for great activities as well as including opportunities to showcase local culture, food and drink.

The borough council also wants to work with the creative sector to develop opportunities for local showcases and connect makers with accommodation and other tourism businesses. Secure opportunities for creators and makers to sell their products through pop-ups and at events.

With the aim to attract more tourists a focus needs to be done to promote accommodation in the area.

The council says it will be encouraging and enabling small scale, independent catered, self-catered accommodation within and around gateway hubs, towns and villages and identify potential camping and glamping sites.

Councillor Greenhalgh added: “Over the next five years High Peak will build its reputation for outdoor and cultural experiences.

“These special experiences will be firmly rooted in the landscape and towns and villages of High Peak, each with a distinctive sense of identity.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure

“A place with a strong character defined by its geology, its industry and its people.

“A place to explore and try new things. A place with an authentic story to tell. High Peak is all of these things.

“Investing in new experiences will give reasons to visit to new audiences.

“The goal is better connectivity, better connection, better working together across High Peak and beyond – with a focus on giving visitors what they are looking for.

“Focusing on this will ensure a successful, visitor economy, but this needs to be sustainable. “The journey towards Net Zero carbon emissions will underpin High Peak’s tourism sector for the benefit of residents, visitors, businesses, and future generations.”