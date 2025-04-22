High Peak Borough Council introduces 20p charge for Buxton toilets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Peak Borough Council has announced that after the Sylvan Car Park toilets reopen following a refurbishment there will be a 20 pence charge to use the facilities.

A council spokesman said: “Work to refurbish the public toilets at Sylvan Car Park in Buxton is set to start this week.

“We receive lots of complaints about the condition of these toilets which have been the target of repeated incidents of vandalism.

“To help maintain the upkeep of these facilities, and to try and deter vandalism, a nominal charge of 20p will be introduced on a trial basis once the toilets re-open following the work.”

However, the news was shared on the council’s facebook and has not been well received.

One resident said: “Euggggh. 20p to go for a pee.

“This won't be for a trial basis but will continue through.

“People shouldn't be charged to go to the toilet.”

Greg Boulton said: “Where will all the money go? I’m sure this is why we pay council tax already.”

Natalie Wild wondered about how the payment will be made.

She said: “Is it going to be contact less? Not a chance I'll have 20p on me when needing the loo.”

However, others were more favourable to the scheme.

Nina Gilman-Hawkes said: “If the 20p presumably payable by card too,like Bakewell, means we have clean, usable toilets, then I'm all for it.

“Most towns charge already, Scarborough it's 40p. Payment discourages vandals as they'll not pay to go in.”

In Buxton there are public toilets at the Sylvan car park, on the Market Place in Higher Buxton, and in Pavilion Gardens car park, other facilities in Pavilion gardens including those in the park and building are managed by Parkwood Leisure.

Elsewhere in the borough the council says New Mills toilets will remain closed whilst a full refurbishment takes place following significant damage caused as a result of vandalism.

The council spokesperson said: “Sadly, in spite of our best efforts, our toilets are sometimes vandalised or deliberately damaged but if you come across a toilet in a poor state of repair, please let us know.”

To report a damaged toilet visit https://myforms.highpeak.gov.uk/PUBLICTOILETSREPAIR/launch