High Peak bin collections disrupted due to covid related staff shortages

A number of rounds have been postponed already this week, and High Peak Borough Council has posted on its website advising that some rounds due to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, have also been postponed.

Today (Tuesday) rounds green collections R1, R6 and R9 have been postponed in Buxton, Chapel, Chapel Milton, Combs, Fernilee, Tunstead, Whaley, Whitehough. Updates regarding catch up works for these rounds will be posted later in the week.

On Monday rural green collections were postponed with the council saying it will update with catch up arrangements later in the week. The website also states – R5 Black Collections - New Mills area approx 2 hours outstanding - will catch up this week; R8 Black Collections - New Mills & Whaley Bridge area 1.5 hours outstanding - will catch up this week; R3 & R4 Green Collections - Hadfield, Tintwistle areas - will catch up this week; Black Collections - Smalldale Backs - Due to parked vehicles - will retry later in week; R6 Green Collections - Buxton London road and west road backs - no access due to parked cars - will retry later in week.

And the council has also detailed changes to tomorrow’s collections.

For Wednesday August 4, the website states: unfortunately rounds Green Collections R6, R7, R9 have been postponed. Buxton, Chapel, Chapel Milton, Chinley, Crowden, Glossop, Hadfield, Hayfield, Hyde, Little Hayfield, New Mills, Padfield, Simmondley, Tintwistle, Wash. Further updates will be provided later in week regards catch up works.

Bin deliveries have also been postponed for the rest of the week.