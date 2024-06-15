High Peak arts charity reflects on life in new premises after leaving New Mills Adult Education Centre which is now up for sale
The past few years have been tumultuous for the arts group. In 2021 they moved out of High Lea Hall in New Mills which had been their base for more than three decades and moved into the New Mills Adult Education Centre on Spring Bank.
In September of last year they were given notice by Derbyshire County Council that the building was going to be sold.
Alison Bowry from HPCA, said: “We’ve found a new home in Whaley Bridge now but the past few years really have been eventful.
“We moved from High Lea Hall as New Mills Town Council wanted to make use of the space and we stayed within New Mills to the adult education centre and then we were told the council wanted to sell it off so we moved again at the end of last year and feel very settled here in Whaley.”
Built in 1891 by local philanthropists and business owners, the Mackie Family, New Mills Adult Education Centre originally opened as the Mackie Memorial Library.
It was then operating as an adult education centre but that closed during covid and the space was filled with social workers from the county council and then the arts group.
Alison said: “It’s very sad that another public building is being sold off.
“It’s a sad sign of the times and how councils are struggling.
"Derbyshire County Council decided to cut their all arts funding in 2019, then conducted a consultation afterwards, it went ahead with the cuts, and the last year of our funding from DCC which was £18,000 was in 2022 - 2023 now we just get £1,000 a year core funding from High Peak Borough Council.
“This new space at Bingswood Avenue is cheaper which means it’s better for us in the long run.”
The New Mills Adult Education Centre which is a historic, two-storey, 15,000 sqft building on a one-acre site is to go up for auction on Thursday, June 27 with a £235,000 guide price.
