High Peak advice charity launches free School of Rock guitar lessons to improve community wellbeing

Guitar tutor Kenny Robertson will be dropping into the Zink headquarters on Market Street, for taster sessions at 11am on Monday, December 6, and 1pm on Friday, December 10, ahead of a full launch for the scheme in January.

The advice and employability charity grew out of High Peak Foodbank and is now branching into wellbeing initiatives such as an eco-café, baking groups and a television station.

Kenny said: “Music is a great way of bringing people together. I know people for whom it is a way of therapy or mindfulness. I’m really excited to get involved in this project with Zink.”

Kenny Robertson is a fixture of the local live music circuit.

The scheme will initially involve free guitar lessons for anyone over the age of 16, suited to both total beginners and those with some musical experience.

Following a successful application to the National Lottery Community Fund and Music for All, instruments will be provided by Zink.

The idea arose out of research undertaken by students from the University of Sheffield, which provides interns to work with the charity every year.

Zink chief executive Paul Bohan said: “We asked them to look into wellbeing support that wasn’t talking therapy, medicinal or NHS and also what sort of activities take place in community hubs.

“Health organisations recognise five ‘ways to wellbeing’ which include learning, connecting with others and being active. Better wellbeing means improved perception of oneself and so improved employability.”

He added: “Music was one and we wanted something that wasn’t already happening in the High Peak. There are already choirs, orchestras and bands so we went with the School of Rock. Kenny was keen to get involved and we’re looking forward to launch in January.

“We hope the school will grow and become a regular feature at Zink and other places in the High Peak.”

For more information contact Zink’s wellbeing coordinator Liz Blundell on 07956 709268 or email [email protected]