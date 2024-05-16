Here’s why the Black Country Living Museum is a great day out
With half term just around the corner a day out you might not have considered is the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.
You can spend the whole day there and by the time you leave not only have you had a great time you’ve learned things along the way.
Reporter Lucy Ball went to the museum with her family and there was something for everyone.
First we took a stroll around the village and waved at the milkman on his delivery round.
The traditional fair was calling to my little girl.
The rides are an additional cost to your entrance fee but they are reasonably priced.
We were then rounded up for a school lesson and as well as doing times tables, and singing the national anthem we also did geography and practised the concert which would be held next week for the local vicar.
There was lots of audience participation and everyone got into the spirit of 1950s school life.
There were big queues for the beef dripping chips at lunch which just shows how popular they are.
But you could also grab a bite to eat in the Worker’s Institute and Cafe or in either of the two pubs.
I then popped into the chemist. Did you know before everyone could read chemists had different bottles to signify different things?
If a bottle is ridged all the way around it is not for human consumption but a plain bottle with dispensing markings on just one side tells people the correct dose for that particular product.
Throughout the whole town there was a real buzz and energy and some visitors even dressed up to be more in keeping with vintage dresses and suits.
After a quick bit of fudge from the sweet shop we headed down the mine for a 30-min tour, which is included in the price.
We had a great day out and as we watched, listened, and tasted the past history really did come alive for us.
It takes less than two hours to get to and is well worth the drive.
Tickets start at £12.95 for children and £25.95 for adults but family tickets are available.
For more information visit bclm.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.