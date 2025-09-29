Derbyshire is blessed with some fantastic ice cream and sweet treat shops to cater for all tastes.placeholder image
Derbyshire is blessed with some fantastic ice cream and sweet treat shops to cater for all tastes.

Here's where you should go if you're craving an incredible ice-cream or sweet treat around Chesterfield and the wider Peak District

Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:58 BST
Whether it’s chocolate, cake, donuts or some premium ice-cream, we all love something sweet.

There’s nothing quite like that feeling of indulgence after a long day at work or to round off a special meal.

Young or old, we can’t resist a sensational Sundae or a huge pot of cookie dough ice-cream. The choices on menus is perhaps as hard as choosing where to go for that treat.

Thankfully help is at hand with our guide to the best ice-cream parlours and dessert shops around Derbyshire. (All venues are selected using Google and are listed in no particuar order, with ratings given out of five stars).

Tell us where you like to go to satisfy your cravings and why, by leaving us a message on our social media channels.

"Lovely, thick & creamy ice cream, friendly staff, good car parking." - Rated: 4.7

1. Tagg Lane Dairy - Tagg Lane, Bakewell

"Lovely, thick & creamy ice cream, friendly staff, good car parking." - Rated: 4.7 Photo: Tagg Lane Dairy

"Beautiful ice cream and raw milk coffee in a stunning setting. The cows and pigs are an added bonus." - Rated: 4.5

2. Hope Valley Ice Cream - Thorpe Farm, Hope Valley

"Beautiful ice cream and raw milk coffee in a stunning setting. The cows and pigs are an added bonus." - Rated: 4.5 Photo: Go

"Fantastic icecream and a great honesty system. We visited late one evening in the Summer hols and it was the perfect treat to end a busy day." - Rated: 4.9

3. Daltons Dairy - Shawcroft Farm, Wootton, Ashbourne

"Fantastic icecream and a great honesty system. We visited late one evening in the Summer hols and it was the perfect treat to end a busy day." - Rated: 4.9 Photo: Daltons Dairy

Kara Mills "Really good service with a wide variety of vegan and gluten free goodies." - Rated: 4.8

4. Peak Feast - The Workshop, Moor Lane, Youlgreave, Bakewell

Kara Mills "Really good service with a wide variety of vegan and gluten free goodies." - Rated: 4.8 Photo: Google

