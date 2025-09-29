There’s nothing quite like that feeling of indulgence after a long day at work or to round off a special meal.

Young or old, we can’t resist a sensational Sundae or a huge pot of cookie dough ice-cream. The choices on menus is perhaps as hard as choosing where to go for that treat.

Thankfully help is at hand with our guide to the best ice-cream parlours and dessert shops around Derbyshire. (All venues are selected using Google and are listed in no particuar order, with ratings given out of five stars).

1 . Tagg Lane Dairy - Tagg Lane, Bakewell "Lovely, thick & creamy ice cream, friendly staff, good car parking." - Rated: 4.7

2 . Hope Valley Ice Cream - Thorpe Farm, Hope Valley "Beautiful ice cream and raw milk coffee in a stunning setting. The cows and pigs are an added bonus." - Rated: 4.5

3 . Daltons Dairy - Shawcroft Farm, Wootton, Ashbourne "Fantastic icecream and a great honesty system. We visited late one evening in the Summer hols and it was the perfect treat to end a busy day." - Rated: 4.9