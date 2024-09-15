A chance to make lifelong friends and enjoy exciting life experiences for the first time such as heading off to camp.

Here we take a look at kids from around Buxton and the High Peak enjoying life in the Scouts and Brownies.

The cracking pictures go all the way back to the 1960s.

Take a look and see who you know. If you have a picture you would like to share, email [email protected]

You can get a ton of retro content here to enjoy.

1 . Buxton Brownies Buxton Brownies raising money for charity in 1974.

2 . Scout Jamboree 2019 Charlotte Patterson 14 from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Jodie Babington 15 from Buxon, Gabriel Mooney 14 from Chinley, Rory Davies 15 from Buxton, Alex Brown 15 from Whaley Bridge and Sam Whittle 15 from Dove Holes, had to raise £3,500 to attend and joined 45,000 other scouts from 162 countries in Virginia for the jamboree.

3 . Scouts enjoy the carnival A Scouts float at the 2022 Buxton Carnival.