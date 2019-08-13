Here's how you can have your say on plans for new A6 Buxton roundabout

Highways chiefs are urging people to have their say on plans for a new roundabout in Buxton.

Derbyshire County Council has put forward proposals for a new roundabout on the A6 at Fairfield Common.

A detailed plan showing the location of the proposed new roundabout can be viewed on the county council's website.

The roundabout and a new connecting road will create access for house building in the Hogshaw area to the west of the A6 and on land to the south of Waterswallows Road and east of Tongue Lane.

Government-backed housing organisation Homes England is providing two-thirds of the total £3m cost of the work, with the remainder being met by developers.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: "This development has been on the cards for several years but until now funding has not been secured.

"Now funding has been made available the scheme, which includes a new roundabout and connecting roads needed to build the site and support the future increase in traffic, can be progressed.”

Planning permission for the roundabout and road needs to be agreed and an application is expected to be made next month. If the scheme gets the go-ahead, work could start next year.

Coun Spencer added: “The overall project has already been agreed in principal as part of High Peak Borough Council’s Local Plan for the Buxton area but we welcome any feedback on these road improvements to help inform our final designs.”

The plans will be displayed on the county council's website at derbyshire.gov.uk/statutorynotices.



Feedback can be provided by emailing the project manager gary.thompson@derbyshire.gov.uk or by writing to Gary Thompson, Buxton Roundabout Feedback, Derbyshire County Council, Darley Dale Depot, Station Road, Darley Dale, Derbyshire, DE4 2EQ.

The closing date for comments is Friday September 13.