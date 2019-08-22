Here’s how you can get FREE tickets to Buxton Cinema

This weekend you can watch films for free at Buxton Cinema.

Anyone who buys a Lotto Double Prize Draw ticket for Saturday August 24 can see a free film on Sunday August 25.

A spokesman from National Lottery said: “Every time you play the National Lottery you’re supporting UK film production, exhibition and innovation, as well as community projects across the country.

“To say thank you, venues nationwide including Buxton Cinema are inviting you to see a free film on Sunday August 25 with your ticket from the Saturday August 24 Lotto Double Prize Event draw.”

On Sunday the cinema will be showing Yesterday, Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans and Pavarotti.

Residents can reserve their free adult cinema ticket at www.cinemaday.co.uk.

Tickets will be available on a first come first served basis, but can be bought on the day or from buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/cinema.