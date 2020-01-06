Help centre for High Peak veterans 'saves' three lives

A forces veteran who helps provide vital support for fellow former soldiers says the service has ‘saved’ three lives so far.

Patrick Lannigan, 61, set up Touchpoint Drop In Centre to help ex-servicemen who are struggling find the help they need.

David Halligan, left, shakes hands with Patrick Lannigan - with standard bearers in the background

Touchpoint volunteers help veterans from across the High Peak to get help with housing, debt, mental health and other problems – as well as conversation and general support.

Patrick, who served 15 years in the armed forces, - including a three-year tour of Northern Ireland - said he has helped three former servicemen since he launched the centre along with fellow vet Dave Halligan.

Though he admitted three seemed a relatively low number, he added the support the veterans received would make all the difference.

He said: “There was one guy who had no phone or even food who had been disabled through a stroke.

“Helping three blokes means a lot to us as vets - in our eyes that’s three lives we’ve saved.

“We have facilities to make tea and coffee - so even if vets don’t need help they can just come in and chat with us.

“Once they gain our trust they often start opening up - once they realise they’re talking to vets of course.”

Once Patrick and other volunteers have taken a few details from those who do need help the veteran is assigned a caseworker - who provides support with problems such as rent arrears or any other issues.

Touchpoint, located at The Bureau, Bank House, Glossop, runs on the first Tuesday of the month from 10am-2pm.

For more information contact your local branch of the Royal British Legion or visit rbl.org.uk.

Patrick also helps run the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club at New Mills’ Pride of the Peaks pub every third Saturday of the month between 10am and 1pm.

The group – which has now been running for a year-and-a-half – provides a free hot drink, conversation with fellow vets and support.

For more information visit hpafvbc@gmail.com.