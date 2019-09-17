Helicopter airlifts stone and wood onto High Peak Moors to save Peak District bogs - video and pictures

These images show a helicopter airlifting 60 tonnes of stone and wood on to the High Peak Moors as part of a National Trust project.

The materials were taken to Reddale Clough as the trust restores rare blanket bog habitats on the Peak District moors.

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

READ MORE: State of the art cancer centre to benefit High Peak patients given go-ahead

They will be used to build new dams to slow the flow of flood water and help lock up carbon.

Video and pictures captured by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

READ MORE: Former Chapel-en-le-Frith man jailed for historic child sex offences

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press