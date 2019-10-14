Heating and hot water restored at Buxton’s Cavendish Hospital after essential maintenance work

Hot water and heating has been restored at Buxton’s Cavendish Hospital after essential maintenance work to the boiler room was completed ahead of schedule.

Work started on August 12 and was expected to take up to eight weeks but the estates team from Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, announced this week the work was finished in just under five weeks.

General manager Jonathan Sanderson, from Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are pleased all the work has been completed to help safeguard our heating and hot water supplies at the hospital, especially during the cold winter months.

“Our priority was to plan the work at a time when it caused the least disruption.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while the work was underway.”

A temporary boiler was put in place to care for inpatients on Fenton Ward but due to limitations on where it could be installed meant bed numbers were reduced to six.