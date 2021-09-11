Heartfelt plea to save over 60s club in Dove Holes

Dove Holes Over 60s Club has been an active group in the village for decades.

The current committee members of Dove Holes Over 60s Club are all in their late 70s or 80s and want to step back from having such an active role but with no replacements on the horizon there are fears the group may have to close for good.

President of the committee Margaret Parker said: “This club has been part of the Dove Holes community since the Second World War and is so important to so many people.”

Dove Holes Over 60s Club are appealing for new members. The club have had their own building since the 1940s

The club offers a varied programme of entertainment including sequence dancing on Monday evenings and games afternoon on a Tuesday. The pandemic meant members meetings had to be temporarily stopped, but they have now restarted.

The Meadow Lane premises is situated next to the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team base and Margaret says the club regularly attracts visitors from Buxton and further afield who come for the dancing evenings.

Now those who remain on the committee say it is time to pass on the baton.

Margaret, who has been involved with the club for more than quarter of a century, said: “This is my heartfelt plea for people to come forward and save the club.

"We now need younger people to step up and carry on the club for future generations. We need a president, a secretary, a treasurer and people who can help the club go forward.

"We’re now all too old to run it properly so we have made the decision to step down but we would hate to lose the club forever.

"The club belongs to the village and it would be a great loss to the community if it’s gone so we are doing all we can to stop that.”

Margaret says the building does need a few repairs when the new committee takes over but it will be an investment in the club's future.

There will be a meeting held at the club for the residents of Dove Holes on Tuesday September, 14 at 7pm to discuss the future of Dove Holes Over 60s Club.