'Heartbroken' as High Peak Borough Council say Essie Grill in Buxton must come down

The owner of a popular grill and takeaway based out of shipping container near Buxton station has been told he can no longer trade there after his application for planning permission was refused and has been left heart broken at the decision.

Ismail Rammo has been dealt the sad news that his business can not continue to operate from the container outside the station.

More than 1,400 people signed a petition to keep Essie Grill in Buxton but it did not sway the planners.

Speaking about the decision to refuse the retrospective planning application for Ismail to go from a small trailer to a large container due to the grill becoming so popular and he needed to expand, a council spokesperson said: “The steel shipping container, by virtue of its degree of permanence and its unsympathetic appearance, and its highly sensitive and prominent ‘gateway’ location within the setting of the Buxton Central Conservation Area and the Grade II Listed Buxton Railway Station, results in adverse harm to the setting of the historic environment.

Essie Grill owner Ismail Rammo in front of his grill shack outside Buxton train station which must be removed after retrospective planning permission was not granted. Photo Brian Eyre

“The Local Planning Authority has, where possible, worked in a positive and proactive manner with the applicant to address the outstanding planning issues.

“However, as the application was retrospective, there were no amendments that could be incorporated that would achieve an acceptable solution, which has subsequently led to the application being refused.”

Refugee Ismail left war torn Syria and then lived in a refugee camp in Lebabnon where he lived in a tent for seven years before being relocated by the United Nations to the UK.

Speaking to the Buxton Advertiser previously he said: “I’m so grateful for the life I have here away from fighting and conflict.”

Ismail said he and his wife helped and volunteered at local churches and found work and became part of the community.

Their oldest child attends Buxton Community School and their middle child is at Fairfield School.

Now the grill has been shut down by the council and Ismail is looking for new premises.

Ismail took to Facebook to share his thoughts.

He said: “I’m heartbroken the council has refused my planning application to keep my converted container kitchen outside Buxton Train Station.

“Essie Grill has been more than just a food container — it’s been a dream, a community spot, and a way to bring fresh, homemade food to locals and visitors alike.

"It’s been amazing meeting so many of you and being part of Buxton’s everyday life.

“Now, due to the council’s decision, I may be forced to remove the container — but I’m not giving up.”

Now Ismail is asking if anyone knows of a spare peice of land or empty unit which he can rent fora reasonable fee so he can continue trading.

He added: “From the bottom of my heart, my family and I want to thank all the people of Buxton for your incredible support from the very beginning. Every kind word, every customer, and every person who signed in support — it truly means the world to us.

"Thank you for standing by us. We’ll keep going as long as we can.”