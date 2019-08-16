Hayfield joins national Walkers Are Welcome network

Hayfield has joined a national scheme welcoming walkers to the village and there will be a celebratory launch to mark the start of the new partnership.

The village has been officially accredited full Walkers Are Welcome status by the national initiative which was set up to promote walking in areas with something different to offer.

Group secretary for Hayfield Walkers Are Welcome, Julie Gough, said “We wanted to promote Hayfield as walker-friendly to maintain our footpaths, and to benefit local businesses by attracting tourism.”

The group will host a launch event on Saturday, August 31 with guided walks at different levels of difficulty, all starting and finishing at the village hall. In the evening there will be a fundraising music gig with local bands, the Gally Canters and Recover.

Walkers are Welcome is a non-profit making Community Interest Company. It is a nationwide initiative, launched in 2007, with over 100 member towns. Its aim is to encourage towns and villages to be welcoming to walkers and to help towns and villages to be attractive for walkers with excellent information on local walks, ensure that footpaths and facilities for walkers are maintained, and to promote the health benefits of walking and increase participation.

The group has already received financial support from Hayfield Parish Council, the Hayfield Kinder Trespass Group and the Alpkit Foundation.

Julie added: “Hayfield is synonymous with the Kinder Mass Trespass, which arguably resulted in the National Parks Act.

“Hayfield’s notable history, its stunning Peak District surroundings, and its accessibility from nearby conurbations, has established it as a hugely popular destination for walkers from all over the world.”