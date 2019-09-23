Hayfield Country Show & Sheep Dog Trials 2019 - pictures

Hayfield Country Show & Sheep Dog Trials weathered the storm as visitors flocked to the annual country showcase.

The forecast for the two-day event at Spray House Farm was as varied as the line-up, which included everything from medieval jousting with The Cavalry of Heroes to shire horse, falconry and dog obedience displays in the main ring. The sheep show, sheepdog trials and fell races proved as popular as ever, attracting entries from across the UK, and a bumper programme of entertainment ensured there was something to delight all ages. Chairman Paul Bagshaw said the event, which has been running for 43 years, was a success despite the mixed weather. “Everybody was pleased with how it went,” he praised. “I think Saturday was one of the best on record, and thankfully Sunday wasn’t a complete disaster. It’s such a lovely location here and everyone was asking if they could come back next year.” This year’s event is supporting the Royal British Legion, but any other local groups or charities looking for support can email paulbagshaw48@aol.com for more information.

Tony Slate shows off the pies he brought to the show to sell.

Joe Cullin drives his 4x4 on the driving challenge.

Oliver Walton and his dog Megan work the sheep.

Oliver Walton splits the sheep in the shedding ring.

