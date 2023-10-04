A coffee morning at a pub in Hayfield raised a staggering £4,600 for Macmillan in just 90 minutes.

The staff and regulars at The Kinder Lodge in Hayfield raised £4,600 for MacMillan by holding a coffee morning.

Becky Clarke, from the pub said: “We always do our coffee mornings on a Sunday as there are more people around which means more money going to charity.

"We raised £600 through cakes sales and having a raffle but we also received a donation of £4,000 from the Hayfield Country Show and Sheep Dog Trials.

"The show has stopped now but there was money in the pot which was split between various good causes in the town and means we can send thousands to a good cause instead of hundreds and we did it all in 90 minutes.