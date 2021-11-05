Hartington residents land lottery grant to kickstart activities at village hall

Trustees from the village’s community group were delighted to receive £1,180 from the National Lottery Community Fund, which will be used to kickstart a programme of initiatives to bring residents back together after disruption caused by the pandemic.

Chair Liz Broomhead said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive news of our successful grant application, to restart community activities safely in the wake of Covid-19.

“Over the past year, the trustees and management group have worked hard to renovate the beloved 100-year-old village hall, with a new roof, heating system and decoration.”

The rural social group is a popular part of village life in Hartington.

She added: “We were all set to show off the improvements at the community facility, for the return of our previous groups, and to welcome new ones.

“This generous funding has made this all possible, and we are so grateful to the National Lottery for supporting the village.”

The rural social group has also resumed, which hosts a range of speakers who continue the legacy of local traditions including dry stone walling, cheese making and a historical feature based on ‘who lived in my house.’

Member Kath Basset said: “I very much look forward to these Tuesday sessions – it is so good to see people, have a good natter and a laugh. The cake isn’t bad either.”

Other activities include chair-based Pilates, and games afternoons involving table tennis, indoor curling and bowls.

Pilates instructor Theresa Hannan said: ‘Those who have attended my group have improved their technique, strength and stability, and they take on different movements and balances each week.

“The classes are very adaptable and everyone works to their own level, with pieces of small equipment to add extra challenge and fun.”

Penny Jones, a participant, added: ‘I have felt the benefits of these sessions both physically and mentally. We enjoy the session which is delivered in such a positive way; we feel confident and are encouraged to achieve more."

For more information on things to do in Hartington, see hartingtonvillagehall.co.uk.