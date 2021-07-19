Harpur Hill woman appeals for help after pet tortoise goes missing

Slash, a five-year-old leopard tortoise, went missing from his home on Burlow Road at around 1pm on Sunday, July 20.

Owner Jill Whitebread said: “He comes out of his vivarium every day to walk around the house and with the hot weather we had the doors open and he must have just wandered out.

“We are desperate to find him and searching high and low. We’ve turned the place upside down but he’s so big he couldn’t hide easily. We think he must be somewhere nearby but he can cover about a mile an hour so could be quite away away by now.”

Slash the tortoise went missing from his home in Harpur Hill yesterday.

Slash is around a foot long and eight inches high – much bigger than other domesticated types of tortoise. He has distinctive yellow and black markings.

Native to the African savannah, the current heatwave is ideal weather for the leopard tortoise but if temperatures drop he may be in danger. Slash will not struggle for food but water might be hard to find.

Jill said: “He could be subject to predators but he is quite camouflaged and has a pretty substantial shell if he’s in danger.

“He might have dug down a little bit for shelter, or be hiding in a hedgerow, in someone’s garden shed, or in long grass.

“If anyone sees him, just pick him and bring him inside the house. He’s not vicious or messy and we’ll come straight for him.”

If you spot Slash, call Jill on 07966 323292.