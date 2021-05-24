Harpur Hill employer to take on amateur all-stars in charity football match for Buxton Mountain Rescue

On Saturday, June 12, just as Wales line up against Switzerland in Azerbaijan on the second day of the delayed European championships, the real match of the day might be happening at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

A team from the Health and Safety Laboratory (HSL) in Harpur Hill will be taking on a hand-picked selection of Derbyshire amateurs known as Peak Wanderers, with all ticket proceeds going to the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Organiser Andrew Harby, 52, said: “I organised a match five years ago between HSL and Interserve, where I worked at the time, and raised more than £500.

“We stayed in touch and had planned to stage another game last summer, but then called it off due to Covid.”

He added: “Walking around Matlock and Buxton, you see a lot of charity shops and collections for various things, but rarely anything for Mountain Rescue.

“The service they provide is brilliant, and you never know when you might need them.”

Now working at DSF Refractories & Minerals, Winster resident Andrew has roped in friends and players linked to the Matlock Trojans under-14s team he coaches.

He said: “It’s all ages and abilities. I’m a player manager, and my son will get on too. It’s a really mixed group and it’s just a good chance to get together after a hard year.”

Kick-off is at 2pm, and tickets on the gate will cost £2 for children, £4 for adults. Refreshments and raffle tickets will be on sale throughout.