Guernsey evacuees visit Buxton and Peak District 80 years after returning home following WW2

The junior Deparment at Great Hucklow 1941including children from Elizabeth College in Guernsey. Photo Elizabeth College

Eighty years after returning home from wartime exile, a college in Guernsey has revisited the Peak District to see the places students lived as evacuees.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Germans occupied Guernsey between 1940 and 1945 and in June 1940 as German forces advanced across northern France, the Reverend Milnes, then Principal of Elizabeth College, acted swiftly.

Foreseeing the threat to Guernsey, he organised the evacuation of 180 boys and staff from the island, along with students and staff from other local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The College group arrived in England with only the bare essentials; a suitcase with a few clothes, a ration book, and a gas mask for each boy.

The Whitehall which the Guernsey evacuees knew in the 1940s. Photo Elizabeth College

To mark the 80th anniversary of Elizabeth College’s return to Guernsey, a group travelled to Derbyshire to visit the key locations that once hosted Elizabeth College.

Principal Jenny Palmer said: “It is amazing to see the places that the students and staff lived and worked over their time in Derbyshire.

“It’s emotional to imagine how parents, staff and children must have felt leaving their homes in Guernsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, if they received the warm welcome we have had everywhere we have visited, I know they will have settled quickly and become part of the community.”

Those who made the trip from Guernsey to White Hall to mark the 80th anniversary of being able to go home after WW2. Photo Elizabeth College

Also on the trip were the College Chaplain Peter Graysmith, members of the College’s Legacy Club, Old Elizabethans and relatives of former student evacuees.

Among them was the President of the Old Elizabethan Association, joined by his wife and their two sons, Max and Sam Niles who are both current students at Elizabeth College.

The evacuees first found temporary shelter in Oldham, but relocated to the quiet hills of Derbyshire and made a home at Nightingale House in Great Hucklow village and Whitehall, a country house three miles from Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guernsey group visited the original sites, beginning with the Gliding Club, where diary entries and archive photos illustrated the tough, early days where students slept in summer cabins and on camp beds or rugs on the cold concrete floors in the main hangar.

At Whitehall, now an Outdoor Education Centre, they explored the former home of the senior department, which included a visit to the chapel which is now a climbing wall room.

The trip concluded with a service at Tideswell Church, the place the College came together for special services.

The college said it was both ‘emotional and wonderful’ to see the Guernsey flag flying above the church in honour of their visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint service was led by the College Chaplain, Rev. Peter Graysmith, and Tideswell’s Rector, Rev Fiona Kouble, with readings and prayers from members of the visiting party. One of the exiled students had made a wooden cross that was often used in school services at that time.

At the end of the conflict, he brought it back to Guernsey and it remained in the school archives until this trip where it was placed on the altar as a symbol of remembrance.

Ms Palmer added: “The period of exile is enormously important in the history of Elizabeth College, and visiting these places has created such special memories for everyone on the trip.

“Friendships have been formed and reignited and we are delighted that these new connections will see Rev Kouble joining us in Guernsey for our Foundress’ Day service

later in the year.”