High Peak Borough Council has rubber stamped plans to convert a vacant public house in Chapel-en-le-Frith into six holiday apartments - despite residents objecting to the change.

Applicant Doug Ward, of UKV3 Ltd, will now be turning the former Kings Arms Hotel on Market Street to six short stay holiday apartments.

Speaking in his application Mr Ward said: “The building is currently vacant after having closed down as a working pub in 2022.

“The proposal includes the internal reconfiguration of the existing building to create a series of self-contained apartments suitable for short-term occupation, while retaining and enhancing key heritage features.

Green light for six new holiday lets in former Chapel-en-le-Frith pub - despite residents’ concerns. Photo Google maps

“External works are minimal and comprise the repair and like-for-like replacement of windows and doors where necessary, the reconstruction of the existing roof lantern, and the introduction of a single new balcony to the Eccles Road elevation with a discreet balustrade. “The proposal aims to bring a long-vacant building back into active use, ensuring its long-term viability while preserving the character and appearance of the Chapel-en-le Frith Conservation Area.”

However there have been several objections.

Chapel Parish Council said: “We object to this application and request that it be referred to HPBC Development Control for their consideration, as well as undertaking a site visit.

“There are concerns regarding lack of parking, rubbish storage and collection.”

High Peak Borough Councillor Sally De Pee said: “I object to this change of use due to lack of parking available.” Resident Ian Goodman said: “There is no reason why the Kings Arms could not and should not still be a successful pub so should not be lost.

“The Kings Arms is central to Chapel and should be a focal point as a welcoming pub in the area so there is no argument that this is not a viable option as it has remained closed by choice not due to business viability.” Resident Dennis Snape said there are double yellow lines outside the property, and it will be ‘chaos’ if there are more cars on the roads for holiday lets.

Approving the application a spokesperson for the council said: “The holiday lets are approved for short stay holiday accommodation not exceeding four weeks at any one time.

“In the absence of any off road parking and private amenity space the units are not considered to be suitable for permanent occupation.”