Green light for more than 70 new homes in Fairfield

More than 70 new affordable houses will be built in Fairfield after councillors rubber-stamped the controversial plans.

The 73-home development will include 30 two-bedroom properties including two bungalows, 41 three-bedroom houses including one wheelchair property and two four-bedroom houses.

Councillor Graham Oakley said: “I am very pleased to see a lot of small properties being built.

“However, with an aging population I would like to have seen more bungalows included as although normal houses can be adapted it will never be as good as a bungalow.”

Resident Wendy Sircar spoke on behalf of objectors to the scheme.

She told the meeting: “681 residents petitioned against the developed.”

Ms Sircar said people were concerned about an increase in noise and traffic, the lack of new amenities and the loss of open space which had been used as an allotment for 60 years.

She also expressed concern about the effects on residents of blasting from a nearby quarry.

However, council planning officer Ben Haywood said: “The houses fall well outside the buffer zone for blasting.”

Councillor Dave Lomax said: “I don’t object to the development, I just hoped it could be more sustainably built and have more south-facing gardens.”

To support the development a new road will be built, connecting Granby Road with Victoria Park Road.

A spokesperson for applicant Countryside Properties, who attended the meeting, added: “This is a development to be proud of, which will provide much-needed affordable homes for the area.”

A condition of the approval means the developer will have to pay £14,016 to enhance Granby Road play area, £35,726 for Victoria Park Road play area, £5,617 as an improvement for Cunningdale Allotments and £134,497 for the provision of eight new places at Fairfield Junior School.