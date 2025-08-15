Planning permission has been granted for a football and community building in New Mills which will see a new canteen, accessible toilets, changing room and storage facilities being built.

New Mills Juniors Football Club has been given permission to construct a football and community building at Ollersett Fields in New Mills.

The application was considered by High Peak Borough Council over the course of two months, in consultation with stakeholders and residents.

Prior to this, plans for the building were developed through more than 12 months of consultation with the local community, alongside New Mills Town Council.

New Mills Junior FC has been given planning permission for a new building which will house a canteen, changing rooms, accessible toilets and storage. Photo submitted

Sharing the good news on social media a club spokesperson said: “We did it. We are over the moon to announce that our new building at Ollersett has been given planning permission. We have been blown away by the support for our project so far.”

Founded in 1972, New Mills Juniors is a thriving football club and this year there are 220 members playing for the club.

The club provides football for boys and girls from U6 - U16, with 19 separate boys and girls teams in our club.

There is also a Wildcats section open to girls aged 5-11, who want to try football before joining a team.

With the continued support and enthusiasm from volunteers, old and new, the club now has more players registered at the club than ever before, from Mini-Millers Under 6 sessions on a Saturday morning right through to Under 16s.

The club, which has FA 2 Star Accredited status, says it is committed to delivering the best possible experience for players, referees, coaches and supporters.

New Mills Juniors has invested nearly £100,000 at the Ollersett site in recent years, from pitch improvements through to a safety rail around the perimeter of the site.

This activity is aimed at investing in a community asset where anyone can come to use the facilities to play football. Previously the pitch was unusable for 5 months out of 12 owing to poor drainage.

Now with the plans for the new building rubber stamped it will further improve the facilities by providing a large communal area served by a canteen, accessible toilets and baby change provided alongside football facilities such as segregated changing rooms and equipment storage.

The design will allow different sections of the building to have separate uses at the same time if needed.

Rick Adrio, New Mills Juniors Chair, said: “This building will massively benefit our town and we have been careful to consider everyone’s needs and future proof the space during our planning.

“However, the real work starts now as we fundraise in order to start our construction programme.”

The club will now undertake an extensive fundraising campaign within the local community in search of input from businesses and individuals.

Pledges of financial support, time, labour and materials to construct the building are being sought.

Funding applications will also be made to the Football Foundation and local government initiatives. The Club aims to use local labour where possible to complete the project.

Companies or individuals seeking to support the project should email [email protected].