Permission has been given for a petrol station in Chapel-en-le-Frith to open for 24 hours, despite objections from residents, a borough councillor and the parish council.

The petrol station at Morrisons on Market Street will now be able to trade day and night with no time restrictions.

Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council submitted an objection to the plans which stated: “The council states the current operating delivery hours for Morrisons should also apply to the petrol station this is to ensure there is no increased noise nuisance for neighbouring properties.”

Resident Jackie Hill, who lives next door to the petrol station, said: “The noise all night, right next to me, would prevent me from sleeping.

Green light for Chapel-en-le-Frith petrol station at Morrisons to be 24 hours despite objections. Photo Google maps

“As it is they make noise until after midnight clearing and locking up.

“They have orange lights that shine into my house.

“To add motor bikes and cars all night, plus customers buying alcohol and their rubbish, would make my life a misery.”

Another resident Sheila Cooper also ‘strongly objected’ to the filling station being open for 24 hours.

She said because of the noise Morrisons shop was stopped from overnight deliveries and for the same reason the garage should not be open 24 hours.

High Peak Borough Councillor for Chapel West Ward, Councillor Kath Sizeland also objected.

She said: “This is the second application for Morrisons Petrol Station to be open 24 hours.

“That was turned down for the following reasons. Noise nuisance is a big factor. This would be from cars, motorbikes, lorries, people going to the shop and machinery on the site.

The noise coming from the main shop is intrusive enough already from the late closing hours.

“There is also a major litter problem in this area too.”

However, despite these objections High Peak Borough Council Planning officers approved the Lawful Development Certificate for Motor Fuel Group Ltd to operate 24 hours.

A statement in the decision report said: “Permission relevant to the development of the site for the existing use as a petrol filling station includes no planning conditions which would restrict the hours of operation on the site.”