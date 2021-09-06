Green-fingered Buxton pensioners bring smiles with gardening efforts

Alf and Sheila Pierce have always had a love of plants and flowers.

So when the duo moved to Buxton, from Stockport, seven years ago they brought that passion with them and have now transformed the communal garden at their St Anne’s House home.

Alf, 83, said: “We’ve worked really hard planting things up and bringing colour to the place. I think it looks great now.”

Buxton St Annes house gardeners Alf 83 and Sheila 84 have been working very hard in their garden.

In the garden they have planted 12 rose bushes and have more than 70 pots full of flowers.

"It’s a lot of work,” said Alf who is semi-disabled and struggles to stand for long periods, “but it’s worth it when you see everything in full bloom.

Sheila, who is 84, worked as a florist before she retired and is out in the garden most days going round and de-heading the dead plants or doing a spot of weeding.

Alf said: “It is something that we both enjoy doing. I used to have an allotment in Stockport and was always out there growing things.

Buxton St Annes house gardeners Alf 83 and Sheila 84 have been working very hard in their garden.

"And since we’ve moved here it’s become a project for us to do what we can in the space we’ve got and when the sun shines on the garden and the lilies are in full bloom it’s just the most beautiful place.”

He added: "We do it for us and also for the other residents and it’s nice to think our garden is making the place a bit brighter and cheerier and making people smile when they see it.”