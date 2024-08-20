Two revellers raise a glass at Buxton's Eat in the Park. Photo Jason ChadwickTwo revellers raise a glass at Buxton's Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick
Two revellers raise a glass at Buxton's Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

Great pictures taken at Buxton's Eat in the Park - but who can you spot?

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:55 BST
Buxton fastest growing music and food festival took place at the weekend and more than 9,500 people partied in the Pavilion Gardens listening to the best tribute acts in the country.

Our photographer was out and about during the festival but who can you recognise in these photos?

A sold out Saturday for the fourth Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Sold out Saturday

A sold out Saturday for the fourth Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

Dinos on the loose in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. R-awesome fun

Dinos on the loose in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Jason Chadwick

Two cowgirls dressed to impress at Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Yee-ha

Two cowgirls dressed to impress at Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

Ice cream time for this youngster at Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Ice cream time

Ice cream time for this youngster at Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

