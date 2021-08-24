Golf day held in memory of young man who died suddenly raises £6,000 for High Peak charity

The event was organised by Simon Webb after his son Josh died suddenly of an aneurysm in January.

Josh, who was 25, was sports mad, and friends and family came together for the golf day held at New Mills Golf Club, raising £6,000 for New Mills and District Volunteer Centre.

Simon said of his son: “I joked with him, I worked with him, I played golf with him. He was my best friend and now he’s not here anymore.

Josh Webb and his dad Simon Webb. A recent golf memorial day for Josh raised £6,000 for New Mills and District Volunteer Centre

"I have my bad days and my worse days but I get through, you have to.

"When he died it was in the middle of the third lockdown and we couldn’t all get together so we wanted to do something now we could. I can’t believe how many people came.”

Around 200 people attended the Odd Sock Memorial Day which honoured Josh, from Disley, who never wore matching socks, with people playing golf before continuing to celebrate his life in the clubhouse afterwards with raffles and auctions.

Simon, 56, said: “Josh was sports mad, he not only loved golf but cricket too and was also a huge Manchester City fan.

"We planted a tree at the 16th hole as from there you can see right to the Etihad Stadium on a clear day.”

The night was a huge success and Simon said he was blown away by people’s generosity.

He said: “My nephew was bidding on a signed football shirt but had to bow out at £350 however the bidding continued until £600 and the winner then gave it to my nephew which was amazing.

"Josh had time for everyone and made friends quickly. He lit up a room with his smile and got everyone laughing.

“We had a great night and I just wish I could have shared it with him.”

The money will be going to the volunteer centre because Simon likes the idea of helping people in the local community.

He now wants to see the Odd Sock Memorial Day – where everyone has to wear odd socks – become an annual event.

A second memorial is being held at Woodford Cricket Club, Stockport, on Sunday, August 29.