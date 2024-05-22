Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Buxton Advertiser campaigner to support High Peak Baby Bank has topped the £3,000 mark leaving the founder blown away.

In April a fundraiser campaign was launched to support the charity which supports struggling families across the High Peak.

The target of £4,000 was set which is the charity’s annual running costs and now a donation from Buxton Rotary Club has taken the total to more than £3,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty Jackson who set up the baby bank three years ago said: “It’s mental, I can’t quite believe how kind everyone has been.

Kirsty Jackson from High Peak Baby Bank receiving a £250 cheque from Gregory Maunsell of Buxton Rotary Club

“We are a little organisation and we have been blown away by the support this campaign has had - we are all gobsmacked but so very thankful.”

The recent donation of £250 from the Buxton club as well as other donations in the hundreds from anonymous donors on the online fundraiser page means financial security for the charity.

Kirsty said: “This money is the difference between helping people and not being able to help people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It means we can buy new mattresses for cots, stock up on baby milk and have the essentials in and ready to help the 500 plus families who rely on us each year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregory Maunsell, from Buxton Rotary Club said: “We at Buxton Rotary have seen the recent publicity about the running costs and baby food supplies.

“We have supported the organisation in the past after the impressive presentation Kirsty made to us some months ago and so we have decided to make a donation of £250 to the campaign.”

Kirsty said: “People up and down the country have been supporting us and it’s been so heartwarming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are giving money to support a cause they may never have come in contact with and will never see the results of just to help others.

“It’s times like this that your faith in humanity and community is restored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The baby bank is closing its toddler group due to not making enough money through donations to cover the snack costs.

Kirsty said: “It was taking up three to four hours of the baby bank day and that time can now go back to helping families in different ways.”There are plans to start a new crafty group at the London Road church.