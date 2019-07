The 10k walk on Saturday night saw participants taking on a course that started at Buxton Football Club and took in Harpur Hill, Solomon’s Temple, Burbage and the town centre, before heading back to the Silverlands. Almost 300 people took part in the walk, which is set to raise more than £16,000 for the Chapel-en-le-Frith hospice. Photos taken by Iain Klieve.

Glow Twilight Walk other Buy a Photo

Glow Twilight Walk ugc Buy a Photo

Glow Twilight Walk other Buy a Photo

Glow Twilight Walk other Buy a Photo

View more