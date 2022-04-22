Global TV explorer Simon Reeve reveals High Peak beauty spot is one of his favourite views in the world

Soloman's Temple, near Buxton

He has revealed his favourite views in the whole world from British train journeys – including one of Derbyshire’s Peak District landscape.

Intrepid Simon, 49, has been all round the planet as he makes his popular global travel and environmental documentaries.

But he says despite visiting some of Earth's most stunning places his favourite views are often from rail trips at home.

Author Simon says he is a "train super-fan" and one of his favourite views is Solomon's Temple in Buxton.

Simon was talking about his favourite views as it was revealed train travel is the most sustainable form of transport.

He has urged people to think about taking the greener option as travel by train instead of driving cuts carbon emissions by two thirds.

Simon said: "We do risk massively overlooking what we have in our own country and what is just on our doorsteps.

"We have some of the most gorgeous world-class, world-beating landscapes, coastlines and National Parks here.

''I really urge people to go out and explore them with the best option for the environment".

He reveals that some of his favourite places in the world are those he has explored in the UK by train, one being via Buxton station.

"You can walk out of the station and up to Solomon's Temple, which is just at the top of the hill", said Simon, who fondly recalled experiencing the view with his son, Jake.

"It has some of the most wonderful views of the Peak District National Park and is truly mesmerising.

"There is nothing more I enjoy more in life than looking out at the beauty and majesty of a view and sharing it with the people I love."

Simon reveals his other favourite spots are "incredible panoramic views" and include the visitas on Orrest head hill, in the Lake District (nearest station Windermere), and Hampton station in Devon, the gateway to Northern Dartmoor.

The explorer is supporting the UK's rail industry launch of a new competition to appoint three ‘Chief Environment Officers’, who could win a staggering £10,000 prize to trial beautiful routes across the country and uncover the best green hidden spots in Britain.

This competition to become one of the rail industry’s champions of sustainable travel will run from World Earth Day (22nd April) until midnight on 1st May at nationalrail.co.uk/CEO.

Each applicant must submit a 60-second video bringing to life a recent trip, explaining why they should win and, most importantly, sharing why they care about sustainability.

The three winners will be determined by a judging panel which will be amde up of experst and will include Simon Reeve and travel vloggers Chloe Wanderlust and An Adventurous World.