Gig will help support Syrian refugees resettled in Derbyshire

A gig will raise money to help support Syrian refugees in Derbyshire.

The concert, which is being organised by the Chesterfield and north Derbyshire branch of the Stand Up To Racism group, will take place at the Edgefold Club on Edgefold Road, Matlock, from 7.30pm on Friday.

It will include music from Left Hand Drive, Acorn Roots, Please Y'Self and Take 4.

Tickets, which cost £10, can be bought on the door.

The Prime Minister announced in September 2015 that the UK would accept 20,000 Syrian refugees by 2020.

In January, Derbyshire County Council announced an additional 30 refugees would be housed in the area, bringing the total to 128 since 2016.

Government funding is available for a five-year period to support families resettled under the scheme.

A report considered by councillors in January said: "The families who have been resettled in Derbyshire have been warmly welcomed and are making a contribution to their local communities.

"When compared to national and regional figures, the families in Derbyshire are achieving better outcomes.

"For example, 20 of the 30 adults resettled are regularly volunteering in a variety of roles, all families are involved in local groups, three individuals are now in work –including one of the September 2018 arrivals – and all have agreed that their local area is a place where people from different backgrounds get on well."