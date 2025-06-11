Gig in’t Garage says goodbye after raising £8,000 for good causes

A Disley fundraiser which has been going for eight years has bowed out on a high after raising more than £8,000 for charities and good causes.

Gig in’t Garage was set up by Pat Legg eight years ago as a way to have a bit of fun, dress up and to do something good.

Pat said: “All good things must come to an end and this has been my last gig in’t garage.”

She says this year was about thanking people who have been part of the themed nights.

Fancy dress fun at Allo Allo fundraiser in Disley. Photo Pat Legg

This year’s event, which took place at the Muddy Fox in Disley, was ‘Allo ‘Allo themed.

She said: “It was a very emotional and fun packed day and highlighted by the live performances from local celebrity signer song writer and performer Natalie Joan and of course Cruise ship entertainer and singer Beth McCann who absolutely smashed it.” For recent years the fundraisers have gone to Carla Palmer, a Dolly Parton impersonator from Disley.

Carla now has stage 3 lymphatic cancer, had surgery on her tonsils and nose and had to give up her career so it was decided to support her.

Pat said: One of the airmen in the series John D Collins was so generous in signing an official photograph of the series to present to Carla who we have supported over the past 2 years.” There were money can’t buy prizes for the best fancy dress including an original signed programme, signed photos and meal vouchers for the Ram’s Head where the party continued.

Hand made plane to arrive in style at Gig in't Garage. Photo Pat Legg

Taking stock of how far the fundraiser has come Pat added: “Since 1986 collectively we have raised £46000 and just from Gig In't garage alone £8000.”

Gig in’t Garage has supported The Christie Hospice, The British Heart Foundation, Ashgate Hospital, the baby care Unit at St. Mary's hospital, the oncology department at The Christie Hospital, Help for Heroes and When you wish upon a Star.

Pat said that although Gig in’t Garage may be over the fun will not be stopping.

She added: “Well we will be doing an It's all Greek to me night where people get to learn the Zorba the Greek dance, eat Greek cuisine and smash a few plates in the autumn.”