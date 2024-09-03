Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A James Bond themed charity night raising money for a lady with cancer is coming to Disley and the UK’s official Odd Job impersonator will be judging the fancy dress

Gig in’t Garage started seven years ago and now has become an annual charity night and this year there will be ‘money can’t prizes’ any top bond fan would love to get their hands on.

Organiser Pat Legg said: “It’s fancy dress and everyone is taking it so seriously.

“People are coming as such an array of characters including one person wearing a crocodile suit and being the croc from Live and Let Die.”

Odd Hob lookalike is travelling up from London for the charity James Bond themed night in Disley this weekend.

The fun starts at 2pm at the Muddy Fox, Buxton Old Road on Saturday and there will be Bond games and Bond food.

Pat said: “We have tried to include as much food used in the films so we have a suckling pig and of course martinis to drink.”

Last year the theme was Country and Western and raised money for Carla Palmer a Dolly Parton impersonator.

Pat said: “She is a truly fantastic as Dolly, but last year she discovered she had gotten stage 2 lymphatic cancer and the first stage was entirely missed.

“She had surgery on her tonsils and nose and had to give up her career so we decided to support her.

“Last year we thought she wouldn’t see the year out but she is still with us but unable to work so it felt right to support her again but this time we picked a different theme.”

The event has been sponsored by Whaley Bridge Garage, Riverside Engineering of Whaley Bridge, The Rams Head gastro Pub Disley, The White Horse Pub Disley and Naughty Dog Creative Framing of Disley.

And with the support of the sponsors there are some incredible Bond-themed prizes up for grabs including a brand new King Charles and James Bond coin, and a chauffeur driver experience in an Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT similar to the one used in Octopussy which could be used for a wedding or a prom.

Early bird tickets are now sold out but people can turn up on the day for £10 and will be able to listen to a singer performing Bond songs, eat, drink, and take part in the fancy dress competition