Futuristic Mega-City One taxi from Judge Dredd movie takes pride of place at High Peak garage

This stunning Landrover-built Mega-City One taxi - featured in the 1995 Judge Dredd movie starring Sylvester Stallone - is on the market for £34,995 at a Hayfield garage.

Owners at Hallam Brothers car dealership say they bought the fantasy vehicle - which was one of just 32 converted for the Sci-fi comic film - ‘for the intrigue’.

Ben, Tom and Mark Hallam with the Judge Dredd car.

However Mark Hallam, co-owner at the family-run business, admitted the movie motor - used as a cab in the 2000AD character’s Mega City One - would not be ideal as a family run-around as it has no doors.

He added that, although the 2000AD taxi ran well and was ‘mechanically spot-on’, it was not road-registered or road legal.

He said: “You wouldn’t get a baby seat or the shopping in there - the entrance is at the back end under the differential and you have to climb over the back axle to get in.

“We’re ecstatic to have it here in the garage though - it’s a great bit of fun.

“We’ve had loads of people calling in to see it because it’s quite an interesting feature - lots of kids with their parents.

“There have been a few enquiries about it and lots of people wanting to know how much it would cost to get it on the road.”

The post-apocalyptic 3.5-litre taxi cab is a converted Landrover 101 Forward Control which would originally have been used as an Army transport.

It has 14,000 miles on the clock and two previous owners including the Landrover dealership Hallam Brothers bought it from in Cumbria and one other before it was made over as a Mega City One cab.

Mark, 53, who has worked at the dealership since 1987 and has never seen Judge Dredd, said it was ‘definitely’ the most unusual vehicle they had displayed so far.

He said: “It’s totally radical - we bought it for the intrigue side and we might just end up making a few quid out of it.”