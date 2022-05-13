Future looking brighter for Buxton Air Cadets after community rallies round

In March, the squadron made a desperate plea to the community asking for more people to come forward to to help run the group or almost 50 years of military history in Buxton would be lost in just weeks.

And locals were keen to answer the call.

Flight lieutenant for the Royal Air Force Air Cadets Officer Commanding the 2517 Buxton Squadron, Tracy Vahter, said: “I can’t believe how much support we have had in just a few weeks, it’s amazing.

Twelve volunteers have come forward to give their time so the Buxton Air Cadets can hopefully remain open. Pictured - some of the cadets

"I think we have shown we can get people who want to support us. We now just need to be granted more time to fully train the people who have come forward and hopefully keep the squadron open.”

The squadron was formed in 1973 and has been part of many young people’s lives since then. It had just a couple of volunteers who help the cadets parade on Mondays and Wednesdays and desperately needed more.

Flt Lt Vahter, who has been with the air cadets for 14 years, including five years in Buxton, wanted to step down but that would leave the group short of leaders and unable to operate.

Since her appeal was published in the Buxton Advertiser, 12 people have come forward to offer their time.

She said: “Having so many volunteers means we can share the load better.

"Before I was doing everything but if we have someone who just wants to drive the minibus it makes everything a bit easier.”

Despite receiving a high number of people willing to help, the future of the cadets is still uncertain as it will take up a year to fully train them.

Tracy said: “We have made people aware the final decision to keep the squadron open will not be made by us but those higher in command so it is if they are willing to take a chance on us and allow us this extra time.

”We have a waiting list of cadets who want to join us so we are a really popular group but this year we have held off recruitment as our future was uncertain. Fingers crossed we have done enough to save the Buxton Air Cadets now.”