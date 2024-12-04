‘Future isn’t certain’ says Ukrainian refugee living in Buxton

For one Ukrainian refugee who has been welcomed from the terrors of war by the people of Buxton she says her future is uncertain.

Polina Haliuta had been applying for a refugee visa since May 2022 after war broke out in the Ukraine in February 2022.

She was at university and decided to keep studying and entered her last year of university in September 2022.

In December of that year her visa was granted and she relocated to Bakewell.

Polina Haliuta from Ukraine is working at Zink and actively involved in the Ukrainian community. Photo submitted

The 22-year-old said: “There are around 1,600 Ukrainians living in Derbyshire and three quarters of those people are living in the High Peak and the Derbyshire Dales.

“This just shows how nice the people in the area are and how welcoming they are.”

Polina then moved from Bakewell to Buxton and is working at Zink which provides a variety of support for people across the borough from, emotional to financial and Polina has now taken a post as a Ukrainian support worker.

She said: “The younger generation of people who have relocated have found it tough but being at school or or in the workplace have made friends and learned more English.

Ukrainians have formed a little community thansk to the support from the Zink Project in Buxton. Photo submitted

“The older generation has found it more difficult as the language is more of a barrier so we are helping with e-visas and cvs.”

Polina helps organise English language classes for people at Zink as well as social day trips and was part of the Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations.

“Just because you speak the language doesn't mean you will automatically be friends so there are a lot of people who feel isolated and we are trying to tackle that.”

Speaking about life at home where her parents and younger sister remain she said life is tough.

“There is no electricity and sometimes people are in the shelters for a long period of time.

“The war is still going on and no one wants to be fighting, everyone wants it to be over.”

Adjusting to life here Polina said small talk was a new thing for her to learn.

“People don’t just talk about the weather or the weekend back home so that was a really different thing for me to understand.

“The future though is so uncertain, I feel I can be more useful here and help people.”