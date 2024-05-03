Fundraiser launched for Whaley Bridge farmer Rob Lomas to cover legal costs

An online fundraiser which has been created to help raise money for legal costs has topped £1,000 in two hours.
By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 15:56 BST
The fundraiser for a Whaley Bridge farmer which was only launched today - Friday May, 3 has raised more than £1,000 already.

The gofundme appeal is supporting Rob Lomas who ‘works relentlessly in all weathers, but always makes time for a brew and a friendly humorous chat’.

Joshua Lomas, the son of the farmer, said he has set up the page and this is a ‘very difficult time’ and is concerned legal costs will ‘rapidly escalate’.

The fundraiser is supporting Rob Lomas who ‘works relentlessly in all weathers, but always makes time for a brew and a friendly humorous chat’.

He said: “Please donate anything you are able to - every pound is highly appreciated.”

The fundraiser has come after events which took place at a farm in Whaley Bridge on May, 1.

To make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rob-lomas

