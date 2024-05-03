Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fundraiser for a Whaley Bridge farmer which was only launched today - Friday May, 3 has raised more than £1,000 already.

The gofundme appeal is supporting Rob Lomas who ‘works relentlessly in all weathers, but always makes time for a brew and a friendly humorous chat’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Lomas, the son of the farmer, said he has set up the page and this is a ‘very difficult time’ and is concerned legal costs will ‘rapidly escalate’.

The fundraiser is supporting Rob Lomas who ‘works relentlessly in all weathers, but always makes time for a brew and a friendly humorous chat’.

He said: “Please donate anything you are able to - every pound is highly appreciated.”

The fundraiser has come after events which took place at a farm in Whaley Bridge on May, 1.