Fundraiser for iconic Cat and Fiddle pub at almost £40k

A fundraiser to support the relaunch of the Cat & Fiddle Inn near Buxton is halfway towards reaching its target in the space of just over a month.

Online donations have topped more than £37,000, and there are only four days left to hit the £50,000 target to help transform the derelict site on the A537 between Buxton and Macclesfield into a gin and whiskey distillery with eating facilities and a newly-restored pub.

Karl Bond, managing director of Forest Distillery and the new licensee of the Cat & Fiddle, said: “The response has been incredible and the support from the local community has been truly amazing.

“There is so much love and support to reopen the Cat & Fiddle because it’s a place everyone knows and everyone has some connection too.”

The online fundraiser closes on Monday, but work to reopen the historic inn is already underway.

Karl said: “The more money we get the more we can offer in the long run. It’s looking at the minute we won’t be able to afford the kitchen straight away and we would love to eventually offer accommodation and transport.”



Karl reiterated it was not a charity plea, as donors receive rewards which range from tours and pre-launch drinks with transport, to their name on the wall of fame or corporate days out.

He said: “With Christmas coming up these make great present ideas.

“Once we are open it will not only be a boost to the economy by creating jobs, but will also help boost the tourist industry in the surrounding areas.”

William Robinson, managing director Robinsons Brewery, said: “The response to the crowd funding initiative has been overwhelming.

“To see the local community getting behind this is testament to how much people clearly believe in the project.

“Forest Distillery are a wonderful local family business with a strong vision for the future and Robinsons is proud to be supporting the re-development of the Cat & Fiddle by investing over £175,000 into the project.”

To donate, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/catandfiddle.