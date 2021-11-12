Funding campaign will match supporter donations to High Peak Foodbank for Christmas parcels

From Wednesday, November 17, donations to the Buxton-based Zink and High Peak Foodbank via Crowdfunder will be matched by the National Emergencies Trust at no extra costs to the donor.

The charity’s chief executive Paul Bohan said: “The matched scheme run by Crowdfunder is a great way for people to see their donations go much further.

“The funding is to help foodbanks manage over Christmas, particularly as the Universal Credit uplift of £20 a week has just been removed and fuel costs are going up.”

Zink chief executive Paul Bohan.

He added: “Zink provides families with Christmas related items and is a collector and distributor for High Peak Toybank so we can make sure every child gets a present on Christmas Day.

“For every £10 donated, we get £20, and more families in dire situations can be helped towards a better future.”

High Peak Foodbank provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis situations, plus advice services to address whatever problem caused the crisis, including help to find employment.

Since it evolved out of the foodbank in 2015, Zink has continually expanded its scope to help hundreds of households through all sorts of difficult circumstances.

As a result of the extra support offered at Zink, foodbank demand reduced in the five years before the pandemic whereas nationally it increased by 79 per cent, according to the Trussell Trust.

The charity is currently developing plans for wellbeing activities like music therapy, baking and other creative pursuits to address issues of isolation and mental health, but its core services have been more important than ever.

Paul said: “During the pandemic demand for food parcels increased four fold. Although it has dropped now, it is still way above pre-pandemic levels. Around 50 families a week are supported with emergency food.”

Donations up to £250 will be matched, up to a total of £10,000. To take part, search for ‘High Peak Foodbank at Zink’ at crowdfunder.co.uk.

The charity is also currently recruiting for new volunteers. For more details and updates on the campaign, see https://bit.ly/3oGEjGP.