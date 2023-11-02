Troops, veterans, cadets, scouts and emergency services will take to the streets of Buxton for a full Remembrance Parade.

Buxton Remembrance Parade details for 2023. Photo Jason Chadwick

On Sunday November, 12 the parade will leave Buxton Market Place at 10.30am and make its way to the Cenotaph. The Civic Parade from the Town Hall will then follow at 10.45am, with The British Legion, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Michael Hall, The High Peak Mayor Peter Inman and the MP's representative and councillors.

Micheal Hilton is part of the organising committee and said: “We will have the great pleasure of Fairfield (Buxton) Brass Band in attendance. When everyone is assembled at the Cenotaph, the service will start at 10.50am and will be led by the Reverend Andrew Parker and the Reverend Sandra Doore. Once again this year we will be joined by the Buxton Community Choir, who will accompany the assembled crowd, with hymns and The National Anthem.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph during the service, and while wreaths are laid, The Buxton Community Choir will sing ‘Lux Aeterna’. This piece was written by Edward Elgar and arranged by John Cameron - it was written and arranged, to pay respects to the veterans who served in the First World War, Second World War and all subsequent wars involving British and Commonwealth troops.

Buxton Remembrance Parade details for 2023. Photo Jason Chadwick

Michael said: “After the service there will be a parade, down Terrace Road, through The Crescent, where our Deputy Lord Lieutenant will take the salute, from a dais outside the Crescent Hotel, through The Square to The Pavilion Gardens Conservatory, where all are welcome for refreshments.”

There will be printed Orders of Service available on the day, but people can also download a copy to their smartphone or to print it at home. These contain the readings, hymns, and prayers needed for the service and these can be found online at dhilton.co.uk/BuxtonRemembranceSunday2023OrderOfService.pdf