From surprise drum lessons for a 50th birthday present to playing Buxton’s Eat in the Park

A rock band from the High Peak said playing Buxton’s Eat in the Park was such an amazing moment.

The 10k started after Nic Edgar was given drumming lessons for his 50th birthday then in his own words badgered people to come and jam with him.

He persuaded friend Jon Witt to join him as a singer and the band started rehearsing in 2019.

Nic said: “Then just as we got together lockdown came and we couldn’t meet.”

Friends Nic Edgar and Jon Witt from The 10k. Photo submitted

Jon said: “It was good for creativity though as we had the time we may not have had before to actually write songs.”

The band, which got its name from the 10 km runs the friends used to go on and talk about their hopes, dreams and musical aspirations, say they are realistic about their approach to making music.

Jon said: “Our unique selling point is that we’re an older - but still good looking - band.

“We have that life experience that others may not.”

The 10k, Nic Edgar, Jon Witt and Gary Hobson, performing at Buxton's Eat in the Park the biggest crowd they have played to. Photo submitted

Nic said: “We know in our time, I’m 58, that we may not get world domination or support Oasis on tour but we can still put music out there for people to enjoy and try and get more people to hear our tunes.

“The dream is to get played on the radio, get more fans and make more music even if it is only locally.” The duo, along with new bassist Gary Hobson, performed at Eat in the Park earlier in the month.

Nic said: “It was completely amazing and the biggest gig we have played so far and it’s so great that they are supporting local musicians and giving them a platform to perform on for such a large audience.

“I loved walking around with my artist wristband on during the weekend.”

Jon said: “We have been gigging for five years and we always want to improve and push ourselves and we sang some of our first material and I already know we sound better than we did when we first started.”

The 10k will be performing at Buxton Brewery Tackside on Friday September 5.