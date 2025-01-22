From Polar bears to wallabies here’s why Peak Wildlife Park is the perfect day out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We visited Peak Wildlife Park as we wanted to see the polar bears during the snowing – but it’s such a great day out whatever the weather.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a cold day in January when you are looking to get out of the house, spend more quality family time together and do something a bit different with your weekend then Peak Wildlife Park is the place to go.

We arrived just after 10am to make the most of our day out on the hills and there was no trouble finding a parking space - although it was -6 at the time so maybe other people decided to stay at home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My six-year-old daughter and I, bought some wallaby food and set off on our adventures.

Feeding a wallaby at Peak Wildlife Park. Photo Lucy Ball

First we fell in love with the meerkats then we moved into the goat enclosure and gave them a tickle.

One of the great things about Peak Wildlife Park is that it encourages visitors to get up close and personal with some of the animals and you are allowed to walk through and pet them.

The park officially opened in 2015, featuring a range of animals such as lemurs, penguins, and wallabies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the park has continued to expand, with new species and exhibits being introduced to further diversify the park's offerings.

Polar Bears in the snow at Peak Wildlife Park. Photo Lucy Ball

Including the polar bear brothers who arrived at the park in 2023.

We watched the polar bears for some time trying to break the frozen ice of the lake and were amazed at the size of their paws and huge black tongues.

We then made our way into the wallaby enclosure where you can hand feed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the highlight for both of us and once we had been round the whole park we went back to buy more food and feed them again just before we left.

Up close and personal with a furry chap. Photo Lucy Ball

All of the staff were very knowledgeable and helpful when we questioned them on the animals and wanted to learn more about penguins.

Lunch in the cafe where we defrosted our fingers and toes before running around the indoor play centre which is next to the otter enclosure.

Did you know otters have little armpit pockets where they store rocks which they use to open shells? My six year old did and was delighted to see otters up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We petted giant bunnies and played on the zip wire and cooed at baby dik-diks before heading to find the new red panda sisters.

We went back to the wallabies and then got a hot chocolate to warm ourselves up before coming home.

This is not just a place to come with children, there were young couples on dates, those with professional cameras snapping the animals and older people out enjoying the winter sunshine.

And only half an hour from Buxton it is not too far away either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout January Peak Wildlife Park has 50 per cent off entry tickets.

For more information on any of the park keeper or animal experiences, which we did not do, or to book visit peakwildlifepark.co.uk