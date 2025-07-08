The Girl With The Pearl Earing as there has been analysis of the pigments used and the lead oxide for the white came from the Peak District. Photo Brian Eyreplaceholder image
The Girl With The Pearl Earing as there has been analysis of the pigments used and the lead oxide for the white came from the Peak District. Photo Brian Eyre

From Julia Donaldson to the Billerettes - this year's Buxton Well Dressing in pictures

By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:40 BST
The time honoured tradition of Well Dressing has once again taken over the town with the Girl With the Pearl Earing, Billerettes and Toy Story all being honoured in petals.

Wells Dressing secreatry Christine Gould said: “St Anne’s well is The Girl With The Pearl Earing as there has been analysis of the pigments used and the lead oxide for the white came from the Peak District which is marvellous.

“The Market Place Well is a country park in Anglesea that one of the petallers loves to visit, while the Pump Room pays tribute to 50 years of The Billerettes and the children’s well celebrates 200 years of the railways, author Julia Donaldson and Toy Story.”

Our photogrpaher Brian Eyre went out and got some snaps of the fabulous displays – which is your favourite and why?

50 years of fun for the Billerettes at the Pump Room Well. Photo Brian Eyre

1. Billerettes anniversary

50 years of fun for the Billerettes at the Pump Room Well. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
One of the childrens well done in a Toy Story theme. Photo Brian Eyre

2. To infintity and beyond

One of the childrens well done in a Toy Story theme. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
An ode to Anglesey on the Market Place well. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Ode to Anglesey

An ode to Anglesey on the Market Place well. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Zog, Gruffalo, Tabby MctTat and the Witch as pupils from Buxton Community School pay hommage to Julia Donaldson. Photo Brian Eyre

4. Zog, Gruffalo, Tabby MctTat and the Witch

Zog, Gruffalo, Tabby MctTat and the Witch as pupils from Buxton Community School pay hommage to Julia Donaldson. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peak District
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice