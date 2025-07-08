From Julia Donaldson to the Billerettes - this year's Buxton Well Dressing in pictures

Wells Dressing secreatry Christine Gould said: “St Anne’s well is The Girl With The Pearl Earing as there has been analysis of the pigments used and the lead oxide for the white came from the Peak District which is marvellous.
“The Market Place Well is a country park in Anglesea that one of the petallers loves to visit, while the Pump Room pays tribute to 50 years of The Billerettes and the children’s well celebrates 200 years of the railways, author Julia Donaldson and Toy Story.”
Our photogrpaher Brian Eyre went out and got some snaps of the fabulous displays – which is your favourite and why?
