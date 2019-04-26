Friends of station seek to improve travel around Buxton

A group set up to improve Buxton Railway Station are planning to introduce a joined-up travel system in the town by linking it with other forms of transport .

Friends of Buxton Station are working with partners on a ‘holistic plan’ for the efficient movement of people around and through Buxton.

As part of the project it is exploring the introduction of a travel app enabling easier use of transport to, from and around town.

The group are currently gathering information about how customers use the half-hourly service between Buxton and Manchester Piccadilly.

Questions cover types travel to the station, reasons for the journey, frequency of travel and includes opportunities to rate facilities and suggest improvements.

The Rail Passenger Survey complements the residents’ survey Let’s Keep Buxton Moving’ - undertaken by the Buxton Town Team last year.

It gathered a wealth of material which is being used to review how people move in and around the town by the Travel Plan Steering Group project team.

Derek Bodey, Friends of Buxton Station treasurer, said the group wanted to find out what people thought of improvements made to the service so far.

He said: “We want to hear tree suggestions for improving the service itself, facilities at the station and what they think of the connections to the bus service.

“We want to achieve an integrated approach but we ant to involve the public and get their thoughts.”

The survey can be collected from Buxton Station or by searching for Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) on Facebook.