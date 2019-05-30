Friends of Buxton Station restore vandalised memorial bench

Patty Hoskin and Roy Jeffreys from Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) take a well-earned rest on a freshly restored bench at the bottom of Palace Road.

It is one of a collection which were situated at Pavilion Gardens before being vandalised and dropped into the river from the nearby bridge.

Sadly, all of the benches had been marked with memorial inscriptions and FOBS chairman Dave Carlisle is particularly keen to hear about the couple mentioned on the Palace Road seat – Kath and Jack Shepherd.

FoBS decided on the Palace Road site after gaining permission from landowner DB Cargo.

Dave said: “We noticed folk struggle to walk up the steep bit of Palace Road and thought a bench there would provide a suitable resting place.”